Interview | ‘More Teams, Home & Away Format’: Harmanpreet Kaur’s WPL Suggestions

The first season of WPL was a success. You have played in foreign leagues like WBBL, and have seen their gradual progression. What should be the next steps for WPL?

Yes, the first edition of the WPL was really good. The organisers did a great job. Tournaments like WPL are very important, especially for the domestic players.

My only concern is about the domestic players – there should be more number of teams so they can get more opportunities. This will help us build a good squad for the national team.

Playing home and away will definitely be the next step, while more matches will be very helpful. International players are always busy anyway, they are playing plenty of matches. But if we can add more teams and there are more matches in WPL, the domestic players will be hugely benefited.