Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Sabbhineni Meghana Stars in India’s Win Over Malaysia

Opener Sabbhineni Meghana (69) batted with authority to record her maiden T20I half-century as India defeated Malaysia by 30 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-curtailed Women's Asia Cup 2022 match here on Monday, 3 October. Replacing vice-captain Smriti Mandhana at the top, Meghana hit a career-best 69 off 53 deliveries to help India post 181 for 4.

In reply, Malaysia were tottering at 16/2 in 5.2 overs when rain stopped play, far behind the 46-run mark which was the D/L par score when the match was called off.