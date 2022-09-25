ICC Hails Jhulan Goswami Following an Excellent International Career

Jhulan Goswami received a rousing reception as she made her final international appearance at the Lord's on Saturday.
(Photo: Twitter/ICC)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday hailed iconic India pacer Jhulan Goswami for her "exceptional international career" that saw her finish as the world's most successful bowler in women's ODIs.
The 39-year-old fast bowler, who retired from international cricket after India's 16-run win over England in the third and final ODI in London, played in five ICC women's World Cups including in 2005 and 2017, when India made the finals.
ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice praised Goswami's longevity and said she would be remembered as one of the greats of the game.
“Jhulan has had an incredible career over two decades, enjoying great success across formats. For a fast bowler to continue for so long is amazing and it is no wonder that she leads the list of wicket-takers in Women's ODIs," Allardice said in an ICC release.
“Jhulan's career span included a crucial period of growth for women's cricket and her presence helped raise the profile of the game. I am sure many young boys and girls in not just India but around the world would have been inspired by her over the years. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate Jhulan for a wonderful career.”
Goswami finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)