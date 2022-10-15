Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final, India vs Sri Lanka: SL Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

Sri Lankan women's team skipper, Chamari Athapaththu won the toss in the final match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, and elected to bat first. The match is being played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh.

India have made one change to their playing XI that defeated Thailand in the semi-finals. In place of Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha has been given an opportunity. Sri Lanka, on the contrary, have fielded the same team that got the better of Pakistan in their semi-final tie.