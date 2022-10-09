Women's Asia Cup 2022: The Rise and Rise of Jemimah Rodrigues

The Comeback Trail

When her team-mates prepared for the ODI World Cup in March 2022, Jemimah played hockey in Mumbai to freshen her mind and prepare for a comeback. She even scored a hat-trick that helped Uncle's Kitchen United beat Sea View 4-2 in the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament.

Quick between the wickets, the agile Jemimah scored two crucial 30s that stood out during India's 2-1 T20I series win in Sri Lanka in June this year. It was a wave of fresh air after the full phase.

She changed gears from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India could not win gold as they lost the final to Australia, but Jemimah ensured silver by smacking 146 runs in five games. Her unbeaten 56 against Barbados secured India's semi-final spot, while the 44 not out off 31 balls took her team to the final.

The 22-year-old did not let the CWG loss affect her morale. She reassured her colleagues that it was a proud moment for an Indian cricket team to win a medal at the multi-sport event for the first time. "After losing, we had a team huddle," she said.

"We looked into each other's faces and said, 'we're proud of this team and the way we have fought, and you'd better keep your chin up because you have made India proud.'"