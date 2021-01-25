Weren’t Allowed to Enter Lift With Aussie Players In It: Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that the Indian players were not allowed to enter a lift with the Australian players in Sydney during their recently concluded tour Down Under.

"We reached Sydney, they locked us with severe restrictions. There was a unique thing that happened in Sydney. It was strange, to be honest. Both India and Australia were in the same bubble. But when Australian players were in the lift, they won't allow Indian players inside it," Ashwin in Youtube video chat with India's fielding coach R. Sridhar.