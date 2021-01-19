‘Good Evening From Gabba’: R Ashwin Responds to Tim Paine

The tweet was in response to the sledging at SCG. As Ashwin was staying on the crease to save the third test match, Paine started the chatter telling Ashwin he couldn't wait for India to come to the Gabba.

Ashwin responded with, "I can't wait for you to come to India, that will be your last series." Paine retorted "your teammates don't even like you," which was followed by an abusive word.