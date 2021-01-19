‘Good Evening From Gabba’: R Ashwin Responds to Tim Paine

After an inexperienced Indian team chased a target of 328 set by Australia and ensured a historic series win, it was Indian spinner R Ashwin’s turn to respond to Australian captain Tim Paine’s challenge during the third test match in Sydney Cricket Ground.
The tweet was in response to the sledging at SCG. As Ashwin was staying on the crease to save the third test match, Paine started the chatter telling Ashwin he couldn't wait for India to come to the Gabba.
Ashwin responded with, "I can't wait for you to come to India, that will be your last series." Paine retorted "your teammates don't even like you," which was followed by an abusive word.
After the series win it was Ashwin's wife Prithi Ashwin who gave it back to the Paine.
Soon Indian fans joined in paying their tribute to Tim Paine.
Paine, however, had admitted that his behaviour in Sydney was not befitting an Australian captain and sought out Ashwin after the Test, while also making a public apology. “I want to apologise for the way I went about things yesterday. I’m someone who prides themselves on the way I lead this team and yesterday was a poor reflection of the team,” Paine had said.
