Both Pacers Broad, Anderson Could Play Pink-Ball Test: Joe Root

Captain Joe Root hinted that England might play both pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the pink ball Test that begins on Wednesday at the Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium in Motera.

England have usually avoided playing the two together in recent times with Anderson playing one Test and Broad the other.

However, with the series level at 1-1 and England coming under criticism for rotation policy and importantly the visitors still having a chance to qualify for the World Test Championship final as they need to win the remaining two Tests, they may feature both together.