Pink Ball Test: 5 Contests That Could Impact the Outcome at Motera

Virat Kohli vs James Anderson

Virat Kohli played one of his finest knocks in the second innings of the in the second Test in Chennai, helping India post a big total against the English. Bowled over for a duck in the previous innings, Kohli came back and put on a masterclass on how to bat in difficult conditions.

The Indian captain has not scored a century for a while and for the master batsman, that will be in the back of his mind, and what better a stage than at the largest cricket stadium in the world.

While other batsmen struggled to stay in Kohli dug in and was looking set for a big knock. The Indian captain has scored two fifties as of now in the series and will be keen on converting his next start into a big one.

However, Kohli will not have it easy against the most successful pace bowler in Test cricket history, an old foe of his as well. Anderson changed the course of the series opener with a devastating spell of reverse swing in the second innings and is well capable of an encore with the Pink Ball.

He will also be a handful with the new ball and is expected to get more seam movement and swing than the other bowlers.