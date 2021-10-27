Watch: Unhappy Shoaib Akhtar Storms Out of TV Show; Resigns as Analyst

Sir Vivian Richards, David Gower, Rashid Latif, Umar Gul, Rashid Latif, Aaqib Javed and Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir were the other experts on the show were clearly left stunned.

Things kicked off when Akhtar ignored the line of questioning by the host and decided to talk about pacer Haris Rauf, praising the Pakistan Super League franchise, Lahore Qalanders and their coach, Aaqib for discovering the talented pacer and supporting him accordingly.

“This is the guy who deserves all the credit. It was Lahore Qalanders who gave us Haris Rauf,” Akhtar said as he pointed towards the former Test pacer as Noman tried to interrupt him.

Miffed, the anchor told Akhtar that he had been misbehaving with him and that would not be tolerated. Niaz also added that it was better if he left the show and then went for a commercial break.

Once the show returned from the break, there was more drama as Akhtar said he would like to close the unpleasant incident but demanded an apology from the Niaz, who did not budge.