Watch: Unhappy Shoaib Akhtar Storms Out of TV Show; Resigns as Analyst

Shoaib Akhtar was asked to leave the studio of PTV's analysis show by Nauman Niaz.
Image: Screenshot/File
Former Pakistan ace pacer Shoaib Akhtar has found himself in the centre of an unwanted controversy after he walked out of a TV programme and resigned from his job as cricket analyst. He had been directed to leave the set by the host of the show at state-owned PTV.
The former cricketer alleged that he had been treated badly and insulted on air by the host on Tuesday night after Pakistan defeated New Zealand in Sharjah.
Akhtar, who played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs, got up, took off his microphone and left while the well-known anchor Nauman Niaz didn’t attempt to call him back and carried on with the show as normal.
Sir Vivian Richards, David Gower, Rashid Latif, Umar Gul, Rashid Latif, Aaqib Javed and Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir were the other experts on the show were clearly left stunned.
Things kicked off when Akhtar ignored the line of questioning by the host and decided to talk about pacer Haris Rauf, praising the Pakistan Super League franchise, Lahore Qalanders and their coach, Aaqib for discovering the talented pacer and supporting him accordingly.
“This is the guy who deserves all the credit. It was Lahore Qalanders who gave us Haris Rauf,” Akhtar said as he pointed towards the former Test pacer as Noman tried to interrupt him.
Miffed, the anchor told Akhtar that he had been misbehaving with him and that would not be tolerated. Niaz also added that it was better if he left the show and then went for a commercial break.
Once the show returned from the break, there was more drama as Akhtar said he would like to close the unpleasant incident but demanded an apology from the Niaz, who did not budge.
Shortly after, Akhtar apologised to his fellow cricketing colleagues and announced he was resigning from PTV sports.
“My apologies for this but I am resigning immediately from PTV sports as I have been insulted and treated badly on live television in front of the nation,” he said.
The situation understandably caught on on social media with fans demanding an apology from Niaz.
Akhtar himself took to twitter on Wednesday to clarify his position.
“Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify. dr noman was abnoxious (sic) and rude wen he asked me to leave the show,” Akhtar tweeted.
“It was embarrassing specially wen u have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries and seniors and millions watching.
“I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling dr nomans leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show ,which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice.”
(With PTI Inputs)
