2021 T20 World Cup: Feels Good to Win Against India in WC, Says Shaheen Afridi

"To be honest, a really good feeling to win against India in World Cup. It is a special thing for us Pakistanis. First of all, congratulations to the whole of Pakistan. They all were sitting and praying for us. So yeah, I think we had a plan and just executed it," said Afridi in the post-match press conference on Sunday.



He also credited his skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for putting up an unconquered partnership of 152 runs, which helped Pakistan get over the line with 13 balls to spare. "The way Rizi (Rizwan) and Babar finished the game and the way they're playing, I think credit goes to these two. They were like a one-man army swinging the bat. It's good for Pakistan to start good in our first game. We're looking forward to more games."



Talking about his approach with the ball, Afridi explained, "I think this is also the first time that I bowled three overs in power-play. The ball was moving a bit and I was trying to give a breakthrough for the team as it was a requirement at that time. The conditions were such that the ball was moving for me. I just tried to do it and got good results."