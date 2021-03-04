4th Test: England Win Toss and Bat First; Siraj Replaces Bumrah 

England captain Joe Root has won the toss in the fourth and final Test match against India in Ahmedabad and opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India captain Virat Kohli said he would have opted to bat first if he had won the toss too.

“Quite a no-brainer, we would have batted first as well. Looks a good wicket to bat first. We have a great camaraderie and atmosphere and it's been a great bunch of guys who have well-supported me. We have to be at our best and England have put us under pressure in the past and this series as well,” Kohli said at the toss.