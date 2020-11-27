Kohli Hits Out at Team For Not Getting Into ODI Mode From T20

India skipper Virat Kohli hit out at his team for not getting into 50-over format rhythm for the ongoing three-match series despite getting enough time to practice in Australia during the quarantine period. India betrayed lack of 50-over format match practice on the field, especially after midway through Australia's innings, as they succumbed to a 66-run defeat after conceding 374 runs to the hosts in the first One-day International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. They dropped catches and conceded runs through misfielding to allow Aussies to get to biggest total against India in ODIs.

The Indian players, who finished the Indian Premier League in UAE on 10 November, had arrived much ahead of the start of this series against Australia as they had to undergo a 14-day quarantine. However, they were allowed regular match practice during the quarantine period thanks to permission given by the New South Wales state government.

Adam Zampa finished with four wickets as Australia beat India in Sydney.

Kohli said that there were no excuses for the loss. He added that the body language wasn't great after 25 overs. "We got enough time to prepare. Don't think there can be any excuses. Probably the first long game we've played in a while. We have been playing T20 cricket. Probably that's something that can have an effect. Body language wasn't great after around 25 overs," he said. Kohli lamented the dropped chances. Shikhar Dhawan, Pandya and Shreyas Iyer missed catches in the deep.

“If you don’t take your chances against a top-quality opposition they’ll make you pay,” Kohli said.