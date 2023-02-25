Only Person Who Reached Out During Difficult Times Is MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli

Kohli shared the dressing room with Dhoni for 11 years during their stint with Team India between 2008 and 2019.

"He (Dhoni) reached out to me and you can rarely get in touch with him. If I call him on any random day, 99 per cent he will not pick up (the phone), because he just does not look at the phone. So, for him to reach out to me, twice it has happened now and one of the things that he'd mentioned in the message while reaching out to me was that: when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual people forget to ask how are you doing?"



Kohli further added, "So, it (Dhoni's words) hit home for me because I have always been looked at as someone who is very confident, mentally very strong, who can endure any circumstances and find a way and show us the way. Sometimes, what you realise is that at any given point of time in life as a human being, you need to take a couple of steps backwards, understand how you are doing, and how your well-being is placed.