IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Date, Time, Tickets Price, How to Book Tickets Online

The third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is to be played between India and Australia next month. The match is scheduled to be held from 1 to 5 March 2023 and it will start at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on 1 March.

Both the teams- India and Australia will face each other at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. The venue for the 3rd Test was changed recently from HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala since the area is still experiencing harsh winter conditions. India won the first two matches by an inning and 132 runs in the first Test and by 6 wickets in the second test. The 4th and last game will be played in Ahmedabad from 9 to 13 March 2023.

We are here with all the details like price of tickets and process of booking tickets for IND vs AUS 3rd Test match. Follow the below steps to get your tickets online.