Ind vs Aus: Australian All-rounder Ashton Agar Returns Home for Domestic Matches

India vs Australia: Ashton Agar did not feature in the first two matches of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.
Australia's left-arm spin all-rounder Ashton Agar is set to return home from the ongoing Test tour of India. The player is now expected to play Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup matches for his domestic side, Western Australia.
As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, no additions are being made to Australia's Test squad ahead of the third Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test, to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, starting from March 1.
Agar, though, is expected to play in the three-game ODI series in India, starting from March 17 in Mumbai.
However, he was not selected for the first Test in Nagpur, with off spinner Todd Murphy making his Test debut and partnering with Lyon alongside two fast bowlers in captain Pat Cummins and Scott Boland.
In the second Test in New Delhi, Australia opted for three spinners apart from Cummins as their lone fast-bowling option. But Agar was once again not selected, with fellow left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann making his Test debut despite not being named in the original squad and having flown to India five days before the start of the second Test.
India have won the first two matches of the ongoing 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and through the six-wicket victory in New Delhi, they have now retained the trophy by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-game series.
The third will be played in Indore from March 1-5, followed by the fourth and final game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9-13.
Agar is expected to return for the ODI series, which will commence on 17 March. The three-match series will be played in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.
