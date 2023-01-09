‘Teaching Is an Art,’ Says Dhoni at Kerala Professor’s Book Launch

Iconic cricketer M.S.Dhoni said that he has always been a big fan of teachers, as he released the autobiography of techno-educationalist, Prof K. K. Abdul Gaffar's 'Njaan Sakshi'(me as the witness) that reveals many interesting details.

Expressing gratitude to his teachers, Dhoni said that the autobiography will provide an insight into Prof Gaffar's journey and how education and students have changed over the years.

