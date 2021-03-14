Virat Kohli Becomes 1st to Score 3,000 Runs in Men’s T20Is

India captain Virat Kohli was in sublime touch in the 2nd T20I against England in Ahmedabad and in the process achieved yet another landmark in his illustrious career.

Kohli, who scored 73 off 49 deliveries, smashed five fours and 3 sixes during his match-winning knock.

During his knock, Kohli became the first in men’s cricket to cross 3000 runs in T20Is. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Rohit Sharma are second and third on the list behind Kohli. In women’s cricket, Suzie Bates (New Zealand) and Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) have the 3,000-run mark in T20Is.

Kohli, who has played 87 games and batted in 81 innings, scored his 26th half century against England and has an average of 50.86 with a strike rate of 138.35.