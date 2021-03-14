2nd T20I: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan Star as India Win Emphatically

Having opted to field first, India made the perfect start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck within the first three deliveries of the game. Kumar trapped Jos Buttler LBW for a first ball duck.

Despite the early wicket, both Jason Roy and Dawid Malan tried to force the issue but struggled as the bowlers found some good lines and lengths.

India used four bowlers in the powerplay, including Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar as England managed 44/1. Malan and Roy scored 20 off the next two overs before India struck again with Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner trapped Dawid Malan (24) LBW while he tried to sweep him early in the 9th over.

Bairstow and Roy could not kick on after that as they would have liked with the opener losing his wicket when he was caught by Bhuvneshwar at deep-square leg off the bowling of Washington Sundar as he looked to go for the big hit. Roy, who hit 2 sixes and 4 boundaries, scored 46.

Sundar then came back for his final over right after and dismissed Bairstow for 20. The right-hander, who got lucky with a big hit early in the over, failed to connect with another one and was caught by Suryakumar Yadav for 20.

England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and the next to depart was Eoin Morgan, just as he looked set for a strong finish. Morgan scored 28 before a miscued shot allowed Rishabh Pant to complete a simple catch, giving Shardul Thakur his first scalp of the game.