Kohli & Co Look to Keep Momentum Going Against England in 5th T20I

In each of India's wins, one of the two Mumbai Indians' stars -- Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar, has clicked with the big-hitting and caught England by surprise.

The pitch given for the fourth T20I was a black soil surface, which had lesser pace than the one used for the third T20I. The pitch for the final match is also likely to be a black soil wicket and could see plenty of runs.

Captain Virat Kohli had praised the surface dished out for the fourth match. "The pitch was better than any other game," said Kohli after the game.

India's fast bowlers' change in pace has played a crucial role in both their wins. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur made use of it to trouble the hard-hitting English batsmen.