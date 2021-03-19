With an Audacious Start, Suryakumar Yadav Announces His Arrival

“I saw all my innings of 2018 and 2019, and thought what I could have done better. There were a few strokes that I always loved playing like the cover drive, cut, and the chip over covers. I had all the shots already in my bag but I wanted to polish them properly. So during the lockdown, I used to call a few friends and go to the ground and do a lot of drills. Tell them to throw hundreds or 1000s of balls every day. Slow and steady, by the time IPL came I was ready.”

Along with that, the 30-year-old put in the hard yards when the coronavirus pandemic hit and went into overdrive with regards to his fitness regime. And his determination paid rich dividends as the IPL came around and he was in sparkling form.

“I was not feeling tired batting in high-intensity games, I felt fresher when batting after fielding for 20 overs. The recovery time after running between the wickets was quicker, I could move around faster on the field, and even fielded at point a couple of times.”