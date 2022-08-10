Suryakumar Yadav Stays at No 2 in ICC T20 Rankings, Shreyas Iyer Moves Up

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav held on to his second position while compatriot Shreyas Iyer moved up six places to 19th in the latest ICC T20 rankings released on Wednesday.

Yadav is the best-placed Indian with 805 points in the batting list headed by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Iyer, who had hit a 40-ball 64 in the final T20 after a subdued show in the first four matches of the recently concluded series against West Indies, has 578 points.