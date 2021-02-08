Cricket Stars Have Spoken, but Is This How They Wish To Be Heard?

Remember the showdown between the police and the people of India during the Citizenship Amendment Act protests? The lynching of Indians by Indians? The communal riots in Delhi that cost many, many innocents their lives?

Did you at any of these historic moments in India's history remember Sachin Tendulkar asking India to 'remain united as a nation'?

Or Virat Kohli asking the millions of his followers to ‘all stay united in this hour of disagreements'.

You know the answer and so do I.

So this piece is not about asking why our national legends, the Gods that walk among us, refuse to be an example for the citizens to follow, sound an opinion that will help them make theirs.

When their faces were needed to do more than just sell ads on social media or make videos washing hands.