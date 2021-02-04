‘Spoke About Farmer Protests in Team Meeting as Well’: Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper was then also asked about the farmers protest on Thursday, 4 February, when he held a pre-match press conference for the Test series-opener against England.

"Are farmers finding a place in dressing room conversations?” asked one reporter.

Virat replied, “Any issue that is present in the country, we do discuss it, we do talk about it. Everyone has expressed what they had to about the issue and that’s about it. We briefly spoke about it in the team meeting as well and we carried on discussing the team’s plans and the gameplans for the match.”