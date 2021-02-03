Sovereignty Can’t Be Compromised: Sachin on Farmers’ Protest

Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty also tweeted on the matter earlier on Wednesday.

They all reacted to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the issue, and celebrities commenting on the issue.

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared the statement by MEA. He then wrote that efforts are being taken to resolve the issue.

"Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Akshay wrote.

Actor Ajay Devgn urged everyone to not fall for false propaganda.

"Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It’s important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether IndiaAgainstPropaganda," he tweeted.

Filmmaker Karan Johar called the farmers the backbone of India.

"We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone— our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether," Johar wrote.