Sachin, Virat Lead Cricketers’ Response to Counter Rihanna

"Outside forces have been trying to divide us, rule over us for centuries. But India remains & will thrive come what may! Use your billions, try your best! This is the New India #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda," tweeted cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

"India always has a great tradition of diverse views on all subjects. We may not agree with each other all the time but most of us don't like someone interfering and commentating on our internal matters because we rarely do that. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," said former India fast bowler RP Singh.

"My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don't need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters!" tweeted former India spinner Pragyan Ojha.