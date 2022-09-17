Umesh Yadav Undergoes Rehab at NCA After Sustaining Injury in a County Match

India pacer Umesh Yadav is rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after suffering a thigh muscle injury while playing for English county side Middlesex against Gloucestershire last month.

Yadav injured his quadricep muscles in the Royal London One-Day Cup match at Radlett on August 21 and then left for India for rehab. He will not be available for Middlesex's last two matches of the country championships this month - against Leicestershire and Worcestershire, the club said in an official release.