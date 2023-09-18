Travis Head Ruled Out for First Half of World Cup, Labuschagne Back in Frame

Travis Head will miss the first half of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India, Australia coach Andrew McDonald said after their 2-3 series defeat against South Africa.

Head fractured his left hand when he was struck on the hand by a rising delivery by Proteas paceman Gerald Coetzee while batting for Australia's run chase in the fourth ODI on Friday.



McDonald revealed that Head will not require surgery after fracturing a joint on his left hand during the fourth ODI in Pretoria. However, it is uncertain if the opener will be able to participate in the upcoming 50-over event in India as he needs over a month to recover.