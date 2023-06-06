Singapore Open 2023: Date, Schedule, and Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

The Singapore Open 2023 is set to be played from 6 June to 11 June. The Indian contingent will be led by PV Sindhu. It is important to note that the Singapore Open is the second Super 750 tournament on the BWF World Tour. Badminton fans are excited to watch the Singapore Open 2023. It will be live streamed for the viewers in the country so one should take note of the dates and timings to watch the tournament.

As per the Singapore Open 2023 schedule, the first round will be played from 6 June - 7 June. The second round will take place on 8 June, followed by the quarter-finals on 9 June. The semi-final is scheduled to happen on 10 June and the finals will happen on 11 June. One should know the important match dates.