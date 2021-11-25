Tim Southee Takes The Field In Third Session Of First Test After Groin Treatment

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has taken the field for the third session of the ongoing first Test against India at the Green Park Stadium here on Thursday after receiving treatment on his right groin.

Southee had to leave the field due to an injury. He had gone off the field after bowling four balls of his 11th over. The incident occurred during the 46th over when Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer were batting in the middle.

He was seen walking off the field mid-way as Kyle Jamieson stepped in to complete the over "Southee was off the field having some treatment on his right groin. Back on the field now", read an official update from the New Zealand team.