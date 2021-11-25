Day 1, Kanpur Test: Mayank Falls on 13 Off Jamieson, India 21/1

The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand is underway with stand-in Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane winning the toss and electing to bat first this morning in Kanpur.

With Rohit Sharma sitting out of the series and KL Rahul ruled out due to an injury, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal opened for the hosts. Their partnership though lasted just over 7 overs with Mayank losing his wicket to Kyle Jamieson on 13 with Kiwi keeper Blundell safely taking the catch.

India were 21/1 at that point as Cheteshwar Pujara walked out to bat.