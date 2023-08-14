Selectors Will Discuss About Tilak Varma’s World Cup Selection Chances: Uthappa

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa believes that the selection of young batter Tilak Varma in the ODI World Cup squad will be a topic of discussion among the national selectors and team management.

Varma, who is yet to make his ODI debut, has emerged as India's standout performer in the T20I series during his inaugural international tour. His remarkable performance has garnered widespread appreciation, amassing 173 runs across the 5-match T20I series in the West Indies. His seamless adaptation to the international stage has not gone unnoticed.

"Certainly, he will be discussed by the selectors as well, because you want to look at someone who can serve the team for a long time. He seems like he's got a pretty good head on his shoulders, and he goes about his business in a very diligent way," said Uthappa while speaking to JioCinema after the conclusion of the T20I series against West Indies.