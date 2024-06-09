T20 World Cup: When You Play Pakistan, It's Always Challenging – Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma
India and Pakistan are set to add another chapter to their fierce on-field rivalry when the two neighboring nations take on each other in the T20 World Cup 2024 fixture in New York on Sunday.
Ahead of the mega encounter, India captain Rohit Sharma said his team will look to give its best performance on the field to register a win at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. In a Star Sports video on X, the Indian skipper said:
Team India enjoys a 6-1 victory record over arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and would look to strengthen that on Sunday. Talking about the excitement of the clash, India star Virat Kohli said the atmosphere is always buzzing inside and outside the stadium to witness the historic match.
India began their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Ireland while Pakistan faced a shocking defeat against co-host USA in their opening Group A fixture.
