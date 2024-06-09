T20 World Cup: Rohit vs Amir, Kohli vs Shaheen – Ind vs Pak 5 Key Player Battles

T20 World Cup 2024: 5 key player battles from India vs Pakistan.
The previous T20I instalment of arguably cricket’s most iconic rivalry – India vs Pakistan – was staged amid festivities. Depending on religious affiliation, one half of the subcontinent was preparing for Diwali, whilst the other had celebrated Milad-un-Nabi, not long before.
Prior to the two teams clashing at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, for a Group A match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, we take a look at key player battles you must be aware of, and keep a close eye on.
The narrative will be constructed around the battle between Indian captain Rohit Sharma, and Pakistan’s pace stalwart, Shaheen Shah Afridi. For, the latter got the better of the former on two occasions last year – both in ODIs.
Amir had Rohit’s number in 2016, dismissing the opener first at the Asia Cup in Dhaka, and then at the T20 World Cup in Dharamsala. It so happened that India won both of those matches, relegating Rohit's struggles to a mere footnote in the larger perspective. But, the ghosts of the past might still be haunting him.
Among the other overwhelmingly discussed discourses will be the contest between Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf, considering the pyrotechnics from a couple of years ago. But there is a caveat.
Kohli, in all likelihood, will be opening the innings for India, whilst Rauf, should Gary Kirsten not make a ridiculously late call, will be Pakistan’s first change-up bowler. To reach a stage where he can take the attack to Rauf, Kohli must first tackle the probing questions posed by Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Will he?
On a track notorious for its punishing variable bounce and two-paced nature, an opener lasting until the death overs seems unlikely. However, if anyone can defy these odds, it's Kohli.
Pandya’s numbers against Rauf do not emanate confidence, having scored 20 runs in 16 deliveries. In that 10-wicket defeat in Dubai, he could only score four runs off seven deliveries from Pakistan’s quickest pacer. The Indian vice-captain will be eager to improve his numbers in this match.
Given his rare ability to dominate any batter, Jasprit Bumrah doesn't fit neatly into the mould of a duel against a specific Pakistani player. Should he still be included in what could be among the more exciting contests, it will be against the Pakistani captain, Babar Azam.
Intriguingly, Babar has faced Bumrah in seven matches – six ODIs and a solitary T20I – and has never found himself enlisted on the Indian pace spearhead’s victim list. Yet, he has never flourished against Bumrah either.
First with his two wickets against Bangladesh in the warm-up match, and then with two more against Ireland in the curtain-raiser, Arshdeep Singh has demonstrated he will be among India’s prime wicket-taking options – at least in the USA leg, wherein pitches are offering bountiful swing to the new-ball bowlers.
The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter has scored only 23 runs in as many deliveries against India’s left-arm pacer, whilst also losing his wicket once. Notably, more than half of those deliveries – 13 – were dot balls.
