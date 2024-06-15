T20 World Cup: Rain Threat Looms Large in Lauderhill as India Take on Canada

With India moving out of playing on tough drop-in pitches of New York, it would help the side if Kohli gets some knocks and solid game time under his belt at Lauderhill, where the pitches are slow. They would also like for captain Rohit Sharma to have another fluent knock after making 52 against Ireland, especially with Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav being majorly among the runs for the team.