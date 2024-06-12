T20 World Cup: Indian Fans Stupefied as Virat Kohli Gets Out on a Golden Duck

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019T20 World Cup: Indian Fans Stupefied as Virat Kohli Gets Out on a Golden Duck

This is the third time Virat has gotten out for a low score in this tournament.
Cricket
Published:

United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli, center, during the ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, 12 June, 2024.

Image: PTI

Team India’s chase against the USA started on a rough note against USA in T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday as opener Virat Kohli was dismissed by Saurabh Netravalkar for a golden duck on just the second ball of the innings. 

It was a full delivery angled across, and Kohli edged it to Andries Gous in the slips, who took the catch. This is the third time Virat has gotten out for a low score in this tournament. Earlier, against Pakistan, he was dismissed for 4 runs off 3 balls. In India’s opener against Ireland, Kohli was out after scoring just 1 run off 5 balls.

Meanwhile, chasing 111 runs, India also lost their captain Rohit Sharma for just 3 runs off 6 balls.

Fans in India were stunned by Kohli’s golden duck in New York. Here’s how they reacted on ‘X’:

