T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan End Losing Streak With 7-Wicket Win Over Canada

A clinical bowling performance led by Mohammad Amir (2-13) and Haris Rauf (2-26) and an unbeaten half-century by Mohammad Rizwan (53 not out) helped Pakistan beat Canada by seven wickets to register their first win in preliminary round Group A in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, on Tuesday (11 June).

Two defeats in successive matches against the USA and India had left Pakistan teetering on the brink in Group A with three teams above them in the race for Super 8 qualification. By beating Canada, they have now raised some hopes of qualifying if other results go in their favour. The former champions made slow progress towards their target, eventually reaching 107/3 to win by seven wickets after 17 and a half overs.