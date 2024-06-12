India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep Singh Strikes in His First Ball, USA 0/1

Live score and latest updates of India vs USA today's T20 World Cup 2024 match
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
India are competing against the United States of America in their third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, in New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
India won the toss and opted to bowl first.
With consecutive wins against Ireland and Pakistan, India are currently atop the Group A standings.
USA, too, are unbeaten so far, having defeated Canada and Pakistan. They are placed second on the standings.
The winner of this match will become the third team to qualify for the Super 8 stage.
WICKET!
What a start to the game for the Indians. Arshdeep Singh has struck in his first delivery. Excellent in-swinger, nips into the batter after pitching, and the Pakistan-born Shayan Jahangir is trapped leg before wicket. He does not review, as it looked as plumb as they get.
As expected, India have chosen not to tinker with a combination that has been working wonders for them. USA, however, have made two changes, one of them being forced. Captain Monank Patel is nursing an injury, making way for Shayan Jahangir. Barring that, Shadley van Schalkwyk is replaced Noshtush Kenjige.
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
USA playing XI: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.
Toss has happened in New York, and the news from the centre is – India have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
It is an unsurprising decision, considering the pitch offers purchase aplenty to the seamers in the first few overs, albeit it remains harsh on batters throughout. A counter-intuitive suggestion could have been to bat first, so as to test the batters against a comparatively weaker side, but India have made their intentions clear – don't fix what's not broken.
"Pitch has played better in the last two games. You gotta understand what you need to do, assess conditions quickly," said the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma.
Although there were some apprehensions about the squad they selected for this tournament, India have so far looked impregnable – even if we are to consider the batting struggles against Pakistan.
In the first match, India bowled Ireland out for 96, and then chased it down in merely 12.2 overs – a remarkable scoring rate, be it against a comparatively much weaker opposition.
Against Pakistan, India did face challenges with the bat, but their death bowling was remarkable. In the last six overs, India’s bowling unit, led by a certain Jasprit Bumrah, conceded only 33 runs and picked up four wickets.
India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Halfway into the group stages of this competition, India were – in all likelihood – expected to be on the verge of securing qualification for the Super 8 stage. That, they are, as they are likely to become the third team to confirm their advancement, following South Africa and Australia.
What perhaps was not along expected lines was that when they will take on USA in a couple of hours time, the co-hosts will also be in a similar situation – only a win away from joining the sport's big boys in the Caribbean. With wins over Canada and Pakistan, the latter being regarded as the upset of the tournament, USA have shown they belong at this stage, and against India, irrespective of the result, they will face another challenge to prove they are not here to merely make up numbers.
Published: 12 Jun 2024,06:42 PM IST