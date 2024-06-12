India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep Singh Strikes in His First Ball, USA 0/1

Toss has happened in New York, and the news from the centre is – India have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

It is an unsurprising decision, considering the pitch offers purchase aplenty to the seamers in the first few overs, albeit it remains harsh on batters throughout. A counter-intuitive suggestion could have been to bat first, so as to test the batters against a comparatively weaker side, but India have made their intentions clear – don't fix what's not broken.

"Pitch has played better in the last two games. You gotta understand what you need to do, assess conditions quickly," said the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma.