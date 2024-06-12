T20 World Cup 2024: India vs USA T20 Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming

Where will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA be played?

The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA will be played at Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, New York.

When will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA be played?

The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be played on 12 June, Wednesday.

At what time will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA begin?

The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which channel will broadcast the the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA in India?

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA be available?

Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.