T20 WC, India vs Pakistan | From Handshake to Rain Check: 5 Main Talking Points

If there is a solitary conclusion that can be drawn from the events of the last two weeks, it is that today’s match — India vs Pakistan — is, indeed, the most important game in international cricket.
Yet, the match has immense importance. For, when the Government of Pakistan decided to boycott the match a couple of weeks ago, it was estimated that there will be a revenue loss of around $200 million from a single fixture. India vs Pakistan is a rivalry, whether Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav admits it or not, and the only certainty of a rivalry is that it will sell.
Ahead of the marquee clash today at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, let us have a look at the five major talking points:
We are talking about hands — what else could you have thought?
Since the 2025 Asia Cup, the Indian cricketers have not been shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Suryakumar Yadav was accused of acting against the spirit of the game — though, what the ‘spirit’ entails remain vague — and he explained that some things are ‘ahead of sportsman spirit.’
But, the context have since changed. With Pakistan deciding to boycott the match, before eventually changing their stance after a tripartite meeting where the ICC had to get involved, there is much speculation on whether handshakes will return in India-Pakistan cricket matches.
When Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha was asked about it, he — though not explicitly — all but confirmed that his players will not back away from shaking hands, should the Indian players offer theirs.
His Indian counterpart, Suryakumar Yadav chose to extend the suspense for a few more hours.
After the many rounds of deliberations, discussions, debates and meetings, it will be agonisingly anti-climactic if the match is affected by rain. Unfortunately, it might just be.
According to AccuWeather, there is a 49% to 61% chance of precipitation from 1pm to 6pm at Colombo. On the eve of the game, there was a drizzle and covers had to be called on.
No one is being able to pick Usman Tariq. With a slingy arm, a bizarre pause before releasing the ball, and overall, a unique action, Tariq has picked up 11 wickets in four T20Is. Though the ICC has legitimised his action on two occasions, Tariq can barely keep himself away from controversy.
At the pre-match press conference, Agha acknowledged that Tariq is Pakistan’s trump card, and also claimed that the off-spinner remains unaffected by the many debates encircling him.
The Indian captain, on being asked about Tariq, used a back-to-school analogy.
Today’s pitch will be the same as the one used in the match between Zimbabwe and Australia. Surprisingly, it was pacers who ruled the roost in that match, as Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans combined to pick up seven wickets.
However, the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has historically been conducive for the spinners. In accordance, India are expected to field an additional spinner in Kuldeep Yadav, with Arshdeep Singh likely to make room for the left-arm wrist spinner.
Pakistan's spinners lead the 2026 T20 World Cup with 13 wickets (avg. 15.76), topping the charts for strike force. On the other hand, India's spinners anchor with the best economy (5.76, <1 run/ball) and 47.4% dots.
At the Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav claimed that India vs Pakistan is not a rivalry anymore. The claim is not entirely unsubstantiated, for in T20I cricket, India have won 13 of their 16 matches against Pakistan. In Men’s T20I World Cup, the record is 7-1.
Yet, as evident from the events since 1 February, a strong Pakistani team is essential for international cricket to thrive and grow. With Agha’s team having shown glimpses of a potential renaissance, having beaten Australia and then winning their first two matches in this tournament, it will be interesting to see if they can rekindle the rivalry, or whether India will have it easy again.