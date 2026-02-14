T20 WC, Ind vs Pak | Will Babar Azam Be a Problem for Pakistan, or a Solution?

When you’ve got guys who want to be really aggressive in a T20 batting line-up, you still need somebody who can navigate their way through different situations. The ability to get batters in and keep the guys who are on fire on strike is really important, and you need a good player to do that. So I wouldn’t be too concerned about a batter’s overall strike rate — as long as he’s contributing to wins, that’s what matters most. Another thing to note is that batting in the middle order is increasingly difficult when wickets are slower and grounds are bigger. It’s harder to get off to a flyer. Very rarely will you see someone walk out at number four and be 25 off 10 balls — that’s such a high-risk game when the boundaries are huge. So yes, I still think there’s a role there, 100%.”

Aaron Finch, to The Quint