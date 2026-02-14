T20 WC, Ind vs Pak | Will Babar Azam Be a Problem for Pakistan, or a Solution?
T20 World Cup 2026: With huge scrutiny on his strike rate, Babar Azam faces his toughest challenge yet against India
Shuvaditya Bose
Cricket
Published:
i
T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan: The case of Babar Azam.
(Photo: X)
✕
advertisement
When Babar Azam was dropped from the Pakistan squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, it came across as a surprising call to many. Coach Mike Hesson, though, had a justification for his omission — he needed to score runs faster than he was doing.
At the time, Hesson said:
There's no doubt Babar's been asked to improve in some areas around taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate. A player like Babar has an opportunity to play in the BBL and show he's improving in those areas in T20s. He's too good a player not to consider.
What was more surprising was the reintegration into the Pakistani T20I setup after a rather unsurprising Asia Cup campaign, where Pakistan succumbed to defeats against rivals India on three different occasions.
Surprising, because the batter did not really work on the things he was asked. At the Big Bash League, Azam’s strike rate was barely above run-a-ball — 103.06. And since his return to the T20I squad, his strike rate has actually worsened.
Following the Asia Cup, Azam has played 13 T20Is for Pakistan, in which he has scored 343 runs at a strike rate of 117.86. Prior to getting the axe, he had a better strike rate in T20Is — 129.22.
Hence, much of the discourse in Pakistan has been centered around the efficacy of Babar Azam. That, he will feature against India, seems certain after being included in the playing XI of the first two matches, wherein he scored an 18-ball 15 against the Netherlands, and a 32-ball 46 against the United States of America.
The criticism might have been exaggerated, especially when former Pakistani cricketers like Ahmed Shahzad and Rashid Latif have mocked the ex-captain, among others, but to claim that Azam’s strike rate is not concerning will be an attempt to ignore an evident problem.
Since his return to the Pakistan team, Azam’s strike rate of 117.86 is the worst among batter from top 10 nations in his batting position, among those who have scored a minimum of 100 runs.
Worst Strike Rates at Number 3 or 4 Since Babar Azam’s Return (Top 10 Teams, Minimum 100 Runs):
Babar Azam — 117.86
Tilak Varma —119.29
Sediqullah Atal — 119.54
Shai Hope — 127.1
Cameron Green — 129.54
Those in agreement with Azam’s selection have opposed the argument that T20I cricket does not require a batter to hold the fort from one end. To put in simply, they believe that the anchors remain integral to a team's chances of success, even in the shortest format.
Aaron Finch Believes T20 Cricket Still Needs Anchors
Former Australian captain Aaron Finch belongs to the same group. During a Media Day ahead of the India-Pakistan clash, the JioStar expert told The Quint:
I think there’s still a need for anchors. When you compare the surfaces that have been dished up here in Sri Lanka so far in the tournament, they’ve been bowler-friendly to a point. There’s been real dryness to the surfaces and plenty of spin. For example, the Australia–Zimbabwe game at Premadasa was played on a huge ground and a slow wicket. So it’s not all about hitting sixes — you can’t just walk out and smack them out of the park from ball one. Maybe you get one or two balls, but that’s it. You have to play the game in a totally different way.
Aaron Finch, to The Quint
What also prevents Azam from accelerating as early as the openers is his batting position. On this point, Finch elaborates:
When you’ve got guys who want to be really aggressive in a T20 batting line-up, you still need somebody who can navigate their way through different situations. The ability to get batters in and keep the guys who are on fire on strike is really important, and you need a good player to do that. So I wouldn’t be too concerned about a batter’s overall strike rate — as long as he’s contributing to wins, that’s what matters most. Another thing to note is that batting in the middle order is increasingly difficult when wickets are slower and grounds are bigger. It’s harder to get off to a flyer. Very rarely will you see someone walk out at number four and be 25 off 10 balls — that’s such a high-risk game when the boundaries are huge. So yes, I still think there’s a role there, 100%.”
Babar, himself, has sounded confident and relaxed ahead of the match against India. Speaking to the ICC, he said:
I have been part of many different matches. So, we have also learnt that we keep ourselves cool and relaxed. The more we do not listen to outside noise, the more we keep ourselves straightforward, the better it is. Whatever we have experienced, we talk to the youngsters. Yes, there’s excitement, but the more you keep yourself easy and tension-free, the better it is for you.
Babar Azam, to ICC
As for his record against India, Azam has scored 105 runs in five T20Is against the two-time T20 World Cup champions. Both his average (26.25) and strike rate (128.04) against India are lower than his career average (39.36) and strike rate (128.29).
Yet, he has been a part of two T20I victories against India, and ‘anchored’ his team in one of those — the unbeaten 52-ball 68 he scored in the 2021 edition of this very tournament.
The big question, hence, is — Will Babar Azam be a problem for Pakistan, or a solution?
(Watch India's bid to repeat history at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026, as India take on Pakistan, Feb 15 at 7:00 PM, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network).