T20 World Cup: Win Over Namibia Perfect Tune-Up for India Before Pakistan Clash

Let’s be honest here. When the first and fifteenth ranked team of a format engage in a battle, the subplots tend to outweigh the outcome. Narratives drift toward what lies ahead rather than what unfolds in the immediate present.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on 12 February was one such encounter — and acknowledging this does not, in any way, diminish Namibia’s worth as competitors.
To summarise the match, India scored 209/9 on a pitch that, according to Hardik Pandya, was far from being perfectly flat. In response, Namibia were bowled out for only 116.
Revisiting every detail from the match will be an exercise in futility. The collective gaze is already fixed on the highly anticipated showdown against Pakistan on 15 February. Viewed through that prism, this outing was almost ideal preparation for India.
Ishan Kishan has been in imperious touch since his return to the national setup. In the T20I series against New Zealand prior to the T20 World Cup, he scored 215 runs at a strike rate of 231.18, and hence, expectations were high from the wicketkeeper-batter at the World Cup. Against USA, though, he coud only score a 16-ball 20.
If there were any concerns on whether Kishan will be overwhelmed by the occasion and responsibility, those were addressed in this fixture, as he scored a 24-ball 61.
In the post-match press conference, he emphasised on his personal transformation.
Such is the batting depth of the Indian team that Hardik Pandya’s services with the bat are not always required. But when it is, he seldom fails to deliver. Pandya struck a 28-ball 52 in Delhi, which happened to be eighth T20I half-century. Interestingly, he maintained that the conditions were not particularly conducive to stroke-play despite his strike rate of 185.71.
In terms of India’s bowling unit, Varun Chakaravarthy offered a glimpse of him performing at his best, by recording figures of 2-0-7-3. According to data from CricViz, no other bowler has picked more wickets in the middle overs (7-15) since the 2024 T20 World Cup than Chakaravarthy.
With India’s next match being in Colombo, spinners are expected to play a crucial role. In the two matches played at the R Premadasa Stadium so far in this competition, the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa and Maheesh Theekshana have ruled the roost.
Besides Chakaravarthy's spell, India will also be relieved to have Jasprit Bumrah back in the team, after the pacer sat the opening game out owing to high fever. Conceding 20 runs in four overs, Bumrah took one wicket with a precise toe-crushing yorker.
On being asked about whether facing Gerhard Erasmus’ ‘filthy off-spin’ — a term coined by the Namibian captain himself — was the ideal preparation for facing Usman Tariq, Ishan argued:
Yet, given the striking similarity between Erasmus’s action and Tariq’s — pause aside — it would not be unreasonable to suggest that Indian batters have already sampled what might await them on Sunday.
Sanju Samson struck three sixes in the first six deliveries that he faced, and hence, for a fleeting moment, it seemed that his worries are past him. It turned out to be a smokescreen, as he holed out to deep midwicket on the eighth ball that he faced.
It is hence imperative for the Indian team that Abhishek Sharma regains his fitness ahead of the clash against Pakistan, having rejoined the team after being discharged from the hospital.
Chakaravarthy has shared an update that the Indian fans would cherish.
All told, while India may still have minor adjustments to make before Sunday’s marquee encounter, they could scarcely have asked for a more reassuring tune-up.