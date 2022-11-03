T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli’s Fake Fielding – What Is the Law & Possible Penalty?

As India defeated Bangladesh in their fourth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 tie, Virat Kohli made the headlines for a couple of reasons. Firstly, he scored his third half-century in the competition. The second reason, however, involves controversy, as he has been accused of 'fake fielding.'

When did the incident happen?

India and Bangladesh met at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, 2nd November. Chasing a target of 185 runs posted by the Indian team, Bangladesh had a good start, scoring 60 runs in the powerplay without the loss of any wicket.

The second delivery of the seventh over is the focal point of the controversy. Litton Das played the ball towards Arshdeep Singh at sweeper cover, and completed two runs comfortably. However, as Arshdeep threw the ball to his wicketkeeper, Dinesh Karthik, Kohli made a gesture that can be considered ‘fake fielding.’