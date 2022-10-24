Pace, Guts, and Steel, Arshdeep Singh Is Coming of Age in International Cricket

Being called a 'national traitor' and subjected to communal abuse by dozens of thousands is enough to break even the most thick-skinned veterans, what chance did a 23-year-old with less than 10 games under his belt have?

Only Arshdeep can tell us whether he got any sleep the night before or if the abuse and threats directed at him and his family played on his mind when he stepped on to the field for the first time against the same opponents.

If the nerves were jangling in the build-up to his T20 World Cup debut in Melbourne and against Pakistan of all teams, they were dead serene when he got the ball to swing back in, deceiving the big fish in Babar Azam and leaving the opposition dumbfounded.