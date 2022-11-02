In Photos: Highlights of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Today

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh T20 match was played today on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. Team India scored 186 runs for 6. The brilliant 50's of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were a treat to the eyes. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud (3/47 was in great form in today's match.

Here are some of the photos and highlights of the India vs Bangladesh T20 Super 12 Match 23 at the Adelaide Oval.