In Photos: Highlights of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Today

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Highlights Today on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia.
(Photo: PTI)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh T20 match was played today on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. Team India scored 186 runs for 6. The brilliant 50's of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were a treat to the eyes. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud (3/47 was in great form in today's match.
Here are some of the photos and highlights of the India vs Bangladesh T20 Super 12 Match 23 at the Adelaide Oval.
Team India singing their National Anthem before the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup cricket match on 2 November 2022.
India's KL Rahul completes 50 runs during the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup cricket match on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, in Adelaide, Australia.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma goes returns to pavilion after losing his wicket during the India vs Bangladesh ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match today, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia.
India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Today, 2 November: India's Virat Kohli gestures with his bat after scoring 50 in Adelaide, Australia.
India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Cricket Match on Wednesday, 2 November: Litton Das, gestures with his bat after scoring 50. Najmul Shanto is standing behind.
T20 World Cup Cricket Match Between India and Banglades Today on 2 November: India's Arshdeep Singh, right, congratulates teammate Suryakumar Yadav, left, after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Afif Hossain.
India's Hardik Pandya, left, is congratulated by Dinesh Karthik after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain during the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup cricket match today, on Wednesday, 2 November 2022.
