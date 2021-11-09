T20 World Cup: In Rohit Sharma, India Have a Capable Leader, Says Ravi Shastri

"We were disappointed with the first two games here. We lacked the daring in the second game against New Zealand. I know how important the toss is and as seen in the last three games, how important it is. I do feel it will continue to be important not as much as the weather has cooled down a bit. It's something for the boys to learn and they will get an opportunity again next year. It's not often you have World Cups in 12 months. Hopefully, they will go and kick some butt there."



Shastri also felt that split captaincy could turn out to be a good thing especially in the time of bio-bubble. "I think it's not such a bad thing because of bubble and the amount of cricket being played. The players need to be rotated around and given the space, they need to spend some time with their families, see their parents. Because when a guy doesn't go home for six months, he might have his family with him. But if he's got parents and other family and you don't get a chance to see them, it's not easy at all. So, it's not such a bad thing."



At the same time, he was appreciative of the team doing well despite being in bio-bubbles for a long time though he warned that the bubble could burst anytime. "When you are six months in a bubble, there are a lot of players in this team who play all formats of the game and in the last 24 months, they have been home for 25 days. I don't care who you are. If your name is Bradman, if you are in a bubble as well, your average will come down because you are human."



"This is not where you just put petrol in the backside and then expect the guy to move on in an overdrive. It doesn't happen that way. So, I think it's tough times. That's why I say in life, it's not what you accomplish. It's what you overcome and that's what this team has done. They have shown the drive to hang in there. No complaints, but sooner or later, the bubble will burst. So, you got to be careful."