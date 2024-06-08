T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Narrowly Edge Past Sri Lanka to Secure 2-Wicket Win

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka.
Image: PTI
Bangladesh emerged victorious, securing their first win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 by narrowly defeating Sri Lanka by two wickets, at the Grand Prairie Stadium.
The Bangladeshi team displayed nerves of steel, chasing down a modest target of 125 with just six balls to spare and two wickets in hand.
Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed also contributed significantly, taking 2/25 and ensuring that the Sri Lankan batsmen were kept in check. Despite a solid start from Pathum Nissanka, who scored 47 runs, Sri Lanka's innings never gained the momentum it needed, thanks to disciplined bowling from Bangladesh.
However, Towhid Hridoy (40 off 20) and Litton Das (36 off 38) steadied the ship with a crucial 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Their efforts set the stage for a tense finish as Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Thushara claimed 4/18, making the game a true thriller.
His composed 16 off 13 balls, along with Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s steady presence (1* off 4), ensured that Bangladesh crossed the finish line, claiming a hard-fought two-wicket win. Sri Lanka, now at the bottom of Group D after losing both their matches, will look to bounce back in their upcoming game against Nepal on June 11.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh can savour their first triumph in the tournament, a victory that came through a blend of young talent and experienced heads holding their nerve under pressure.
