T20 WC: ICC Admits NY Pitch Not Up To Mark, Says It Will Remedy the Situation

Experts slam ICC for sub-standard pitch.
Image: X/ICC
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has admitted that pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not been up to the mark and has promised to remedy the situation in the remaining matches of the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played there.
In the first match of the T20 World Cup played at the venue that has been purpose-built for this event, Sri Lanka were shot out by South Africa for 77. The South Africans lost four wickets and had to bat for 16 overs to reach the target.
With India set to play archrivals Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday (9 June ), there are fears that the pitch may have a big say in deciding the result of the match.
The ICC has thus responded with a statement ahead of the big clash at the stadium.
It is now to be seen how the ICC's team of pitch experts mitigates the situation and salvages the wicket for future matches in the event.
