T20 WC: ICC Admits NY Pitch Not Up To Mark, Says It Will Remedy the Situation

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has admitted that pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not been up to the mark and has promised to remedy the situation in the remaining matches of the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played there.

In the two matches played at the venue, teams batting first have been bowled out for below 100 and the uneven bounce and extra swing offered by the wicket has meant that teams batting second too have spent some anxious time in the middle.