T20 World Cup: Farooqi, Rashid Hand Afghanistan 84-Run Win Over New Zealand

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan celebrates after he bowled New Zealands Mark Chapman during an ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Friday, 7 June, 2024.
Afghanistan has made a massive statement at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana by comprehensively defeating New Zealand, one of the tournament heavyweights by 84 runs in Group C match, at the Providence Stadium.
New Zealand, known for their consistent performances and strong fielding, surprisingly faltered in the field after winning the toss and electing to bowl first, a decision influenced by the looming threat of wet weather.
The Kiwis' off night began with several critical errors, including a missed stumping and a fumbled runout by keeper Devon Conway, alongside a dropped catch at deep backward square leg. These mistakes allowed the Afghan openers to capitalize and set a solid foundation.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz stands up after diving to make his ground under next to New Zealands wicket keeper Devon Conway during an ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Friday, 7 June, 2024.
Lockie Ferguson eventually broke the partnership by catching Omarzai, but the damage was already done. Afghanistan managed to reach 150 within 19 overs, finishing their innings at 159/6 after New Zealand restricted their scoring in the final over.
layers of Afghanistans celebrate the dismissal of New Zealands Daryl Mitchell, right, during an ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Friday, 7 June, 2024.
Khan's devastating spell saw him claim four wickets for 17 runs in his four overs, including a caught and bowled to dismiss Ferguson. The Afghan bowlers' relentless attack left New Zealand with no chance to build momentum, with Glenn Phillips' run-a-ball 18 being the highest score for the Kiwis.
