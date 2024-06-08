T20 WC: Flight of Vanity? Ind-Pak Ticket Listed on Resale Market for $175,400

Is there something magical about Seat 30 in Row 20 of Section 252 at the T20 World Cup stadium in East Meadow? Or is it a reseller’s flight of vanity? The ticket for that seat for Sunday’s India-Pakistan match has been listed for $175,400 on the resale market, Stubhub, where tickets for entertainment and sports events can be legally sold with markups.

It doesn’t mean that the ticket will be sold at that price – it’s just the price that the seller wants. Compounding the mystery of that high price, tickets in adjacent rows in Section 252, were listed for far less: $693 in Row 21 and $801 in Row 19.

A ticket for a seat in that section, without disclosing the seat or row number is also listed on another resale site, Viagogo, for that same price, perhaps by the same person. The clamour for the hard-to-get tickets for the clash of neighbours, which many fans consider the high point of the month-long tournament spread over venues across the US and the Caribbean has spawned profiteering on the resale markets.